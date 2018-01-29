TAHS celebrates the Super Bowl with the Puppy Bowl

Need one more reason to love the Super Bowl? What about great deals on pet adoptions?

The Toledo Area Human Society has been picked to be part of the 2018 Puppy Bowl Tailgate Party.

From January 29 to February 3, everyone wearing New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles jerseys will get ten percent off their total adoption price.

The shelter will also be decorated in game-day gear provided by the ASPCA and Animal Planet, the sponsors of the Puppy Bowl.

TAHS also has something special planned on February 4 with their Super Bowl Adoption Special. The special will be kept secret until the day of the special.

These offers only apply at the Toledo Area Humane Society on 827 Illinois Avenue in Maumee.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

