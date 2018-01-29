Toledo mayor, TPD chief discuss city's violent crime

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and TPD Chief George Kral are meeting to discuss violent crime in the Glass City.

At a Monday news conference, they will discuss the city's streak of street violence and what is being done about it.

This year has started out with a big number of homicides, with six already recorded in the first month of 2018.

The conference will be held on the first floor of the Safety Building at 12 p.m.

