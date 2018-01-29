Police searching for 2 armed robbers in Findlay area - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for 2 armed robbers in Findlay area

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery in Findlay Monday morning.

The robbery occurred on the 100 block of Crystal Avenue around 3:30 a.m. 

Police say a man was walking in the 100 block of Crystal Avenue when he was approached by a tall white male and a shorter Hispanic male. 

Police say the two men asked the victim for money.

When the victim said he didn't have any, one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet. 

Police say the men fled with scene with the victim's property.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. Robert Ring at 419-424-7164.

