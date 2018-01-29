Police searching for 2 armed robbers in Findlay area

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police say two men robbed a victim of his cell phone and wallet around 3:30 a.m this morning.

Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery in Findlay Monday morning.

The robbery occurred on the 100 block of Crystal Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a man was walking in the 100 block of Crystal Avenue when he was approached by a tall white male and a shorter Hispanic male.

Police say the two men asked the victim for money.

When the victim said he didn't have any, one of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim's cell phone and wallet.

Police say the men fled with scene with the victim's property.

Anyone with information should contact Lt. Robert Ring at 419-424-7164.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.