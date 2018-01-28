Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed the pharmacy at the Kroger on Tiffin Ave. in Findlay on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the two men jumped the counter at the pharmacy just before 1 p.m.

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

The men fled the store and took off in a waiting vehicle which then went north on Bright Rd.

The suspects are described as black males, around 6’2” tall with skinny builds.

The vehicle is possibly a smaller black sedan.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly