The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.

The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.

Judge denies request to lower bond for men accused of firing at TPD officers

Judge denies request to lower bond for men accused of firing at TPD officers

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Findlay Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed the pharmacy at the Kroger on Tiffin Ave. in Findlay on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the two men jumped the counter at the pharmacy just before 1 p.m.

Police say it appears the men knew what they were looking for and where it was located.

The men fled the store and took off in a waiting vehicle which then went north on Bright Rd.

The suspects are described as black males, around 6’2” tall with skinny builds.

The vehicle is possibly a smaller black sedan.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.