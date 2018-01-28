Police: Two men on the run after robbing Findlay Kroger pharmacy on Sunday

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.More >>
Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.More >>
A teen faces murder charges in a deadly November shooting.More >>
A teen faces murder charges in a deadly November shooting.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.More >>
The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.More >>
The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.
Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.
Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.More >>
Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.
Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.
Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Detroit's police chief says an officer has died after being shot while responding to a domestic violence complaint.More >>
Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.
Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.
Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.More >>
Friday will mark the beginning of an overall colder month ahead in February.
Highs will struggle into the lower 20's.
Sunday we are watching the potential for accumulating snow.More >>
Northwood Fire and Police Departments responded to a trailer fire early Sunday morning.More >>
Northwood Fire and Police Departments responded to a trailer fire early Sunday morning.More >>
Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Waterville Township Saturday night.More >>
Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Waterville Township Saturday night.More >>