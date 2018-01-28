Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: January 25, 2018

Jan. 25: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Part 2More >>
Jan. 25: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Part 2More >>
Jan. 25: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Part 1More >>
Jan. 25: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Part 1More >>
Jan. 25: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Part 3More >>
Jan. 25: Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Part 3More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Northwood Fire and Police Departments responded to a trailer fire early Sunday morning.More >>
Northwood Fire and Police Departments responded to a trailer fire early Sunday morning.More >>
Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Waterville Township Saturday night.More >>
Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Waterville Township Saturday night.More >>
It’s been a violent year so far on the streets of Toledo. Six homicides have been recorded so far and some people are saying crime prevention should be a community commitment.More >>
It’s been a violent year so far on the streets of Toledo. Six homicides have been recorded so far and some people are saying crime prevention should be a community commitment.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>