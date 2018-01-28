Northwood crews respond to trailer fire Sunday morning

Northwood Fire and Police Departments responded to a trailer fire early Sunday morning.

Crews say the fire occurred a little before 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Northwood Estates Mobile Home Park in Northwood.

Northwood police say the fire began as an accidental kitchen fire.

Crews say there were no injuries and everyone made it out of the trailer safely.

The trailer did burn to the ground and some neighbors reported hearing an explosion. One resident did have an oxygen tank, but it is unknown if that is related to the fire.

The exact cause is still unknown at this time.

Crews say the fire is under investigation.

