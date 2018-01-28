Several local fire departments battle Waterville Township fire Saturday night

Several local fire departments responded to a house fire in Waterville Township Saturday night.

The fire took place on the 5000 block of Whitehouse-Spencer Road just before midnight.

Fire crews say the family who lives in the house made the call after the fire was discovered.

Crews say the fire started on an outside paneling of the house and quickly spread to the top of the house, which sustained significant damage.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen coming out of the house.

Crews say there were no injuries and everyone made it out the house safely. The Red Cross is now assisting with the family.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and a fire marshal was called out to the scene to investigate.

WTOL11 was first on the scene.

