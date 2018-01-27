Police chief meets with concerned neighbors about crime in west Toledo

The Mackinac Bridge has been reopened after it was shut down overnight due to ice falling from its cables.More >>
An Ohio judge expects to rule next month in a legal battle over what kind of therapy a transgender boy should receive.
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.
It's been a violent year so far on the streets of Toledo. Six homicides have been recorded so far and some people are saying crime prevention should be a community commitment.
Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island will be featured on the HGTV show Island Life at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The show will feature a couple interested in buying a vacation home on the island.
