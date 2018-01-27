Put-in-Bay, Middle Bass to be featured on HGTV show on Sunday - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Put-in-Bay, Middle Bass to be featured on HGTV show on Sunday

PUT-IN-BAY, OH (WTOL) -

Some of our favorite Lake Erie islands are going to be on the big stage.

Put-in-Bay and Middle Bass Island will be featured on the HGTV show Island Life at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The show will feature a couple interested in buying a vacation home on the island.

Like many other real estate reality shows, Island Life features a real estate agent who shows properties to a couple interested in buying a property.

According to a blog post by Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, Rudy Cooks, a real estate agent out of Port Clinton will be the featured agent on the show.

