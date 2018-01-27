New trail to connect Secor and Wiregrass Lake Metroparks

Metroparks Toledo is even closer to their goal of creating a 13-mile trail that will connect the metroparks in the Oak Openings region of western Lucas County.

On Friday, a three-member board approved a contract to G6 Infrastructure of Maumee to build an almost 2 mile trail that will connect Secor Metropark in Berkey to Wiregrass Lake Metropark in Spencer Township.

The trail will be 12 feet wide for most of the distance and have 10-foot wide sections of boardwalk to span sensitive wetlands.

Metroparks Toledo has been acquiring land since 2002 and most of the trail will be on Metroparks owned land.

The cost to build the trail will be $726,000. A grant from Clean Ohio will pay 75 percent of the cost.

The trail is expected to open this summer.

There is already a trail that connects Oak Openings Metropark with Fallen Timbers Battlefield and Side Cut Metropark.

The Metroparks will also be adding nearly 7 miles of new trail at Howard Marsh in Jerusalem Township in eastern Lucas County as well as an extension to the University/Parks Trail in Sylvania.

