Firefighters extinguish west Toledo house fire on Saturday afternoon

A house on Gracewood in west Toledo caught fire on Saturday afternoon.

According to Toledo firefighters on the scene, the house was unoccupied.

The owner of the house was doing plumbing work in the upstairs bathroom around 3:30 p.m. while getting the house ready to rent when the fire broke out.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out in about an hour and no one was injured.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.