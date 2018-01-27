Dog license deadline in Lucas County is Jan. 31

While we all love our pets, we do need to make sure that they are legal!

The deadline to get your dog licensed in Lucas County is January 31.

Laura Simmons Wark of Lucas County Canine Care and Control says getting your dog licensed is not difficult to do.

Here is what you need to know:

The cost of a one year license is $25.

You have the option for a three year or lifetime license.

Dogs must wear their tag on their collar.

It is the law to have your dog be licensed.

You must purchase by January 31 or you will have to pay a late fee.

Wark says that you can get your dog licensed either at one of the Lucas County libraries or at the Lucas County Canine Care and Control office at 410 South Erie Street Toledo, Ohio 43604.

Wark also says that the Lucas County Canine Care and Control office currently has about 50 dogs available for adoption.

For more information on dog licenses or adoption, call Lucas County Canine Care and Control at 419-213-2800.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.