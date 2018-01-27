TFD responds to trailer fire overnight in east Toledo

Toledo fire crews responded to a trailer fire early Saturday morning in east Toledo.

TFD says the fire happened at East Broadway and Oswald Street, near Starr Avenue, just after 12:30 a.m.

Fire crews say a detached trailer behind a vacant house caught on fire and burned to the ground. Crews say this is the second time a fire has happened at the same location in the past five days.

Crews say there was no one inside the house or trailer at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is being treated as suspicious.

An investigator was called to the scene.

