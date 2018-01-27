TFD responds to trailer fire overnight in east Toledo

We start the weekend with milder temps, topping off around 50, with a chance of light scattered shower through early afternoon.More >>
We start the weekend with milder temps, topping off around 50, with a chance of light scattered shower through early afternoon.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
By The Associated PressMore >>
A middle school teacher in Ohio who says he jokingly told a student to "go back to your country" has been suspended.More >>
A middle school teacher in Ohio who says he jokingly told a student to "go back to your country" has been suspended.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
We start the weekend with milder temps, topping off around 50, with a chance of light scattered shower through early afternoon.More >>
We start the weekend with milder temps, topping off around 50, with a chance of light scattered shower through early afternoon.More >>
Toledo fire crews responded to a trailer fire early Saturday morning in east Toledo.More >>
Toledo fire crews responded to a trailer fire early Saturday morning in east Toledo.More >>
We know, it's a really big ask to snuggle puppies, but these dogs need you for a good cause, to help serve others.More >>
We know, it's a really big ask to snuggle puppies, but these dogs need you for a good cause, to help serve others.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The plan, announced Thursday, was applauded by some in Congress but blasted by conservative activists as "amnesty" and slammed by a slew of Democrats, who accused President Donald Trump of holding "Dreamers" hostage to his hard-line immigration agenda.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>
The remaining members of the USA Gymnastics board of directors will resign under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee.More >>