Puppy foster parents needed for local non profit

A local non-profit needs your help.

The Ability Center needs foster families for their puppies.

We know, it's a really big ask to snuggle puppies, but these dogs need you for a good cause, to help serve others.

It mat look like all fun and games, but the ten-week-old labs will fill a serious need in our community as service dogs for children and adults with disabilities.

"I think it's amazing how many people's lives are touched by this,” said Mallory Tarr, marketing coordinator at the Ability Center. “Pretty much anything that the person with a disability is in need of we help to train for that specific task so the dogs that they are placed with at the end really are able to do whatever it is that they need."

With fewer foster homes available and more dogs coming in than before, the Assistance dogs for Achieving Independence or ADAI needs people willing to train their puppies.

Foster parents said the process is difficult, but so worth it.

"I can't tell you what a wonderful feeling it is,” said Debbie Arquette, a foster mom with ADAI. “These dogs look at you with their souls in their eyes as we're helping them. They want to work, they want to be helpers."

ADAI pays for most of the dog’s bills and supports foster families through the entire two-year process.

Tinsel, a ten-week-old black lab will be with her foster family for about nine months to a year so she can learn basic skills before moving on to her next training session.

"Look at it as love to give,” said Arquette. “If you have that piece in you that you can give to others then you're doing that though this dog and it comes back to you ten times."

Service dogs can cost close to $30,000, but The Ability Center seeks to never make their client pay that much, but closer to $2,000- $5,000.

They will host “Dealing for Dogs” Saturday January 27th from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The fundraiser will be at Owen Community College in the Student Health and Activities Center. It’s a casino style night to raise money for the ADAI program as well as awareness about what they do in the community.

The Ability Center said if you want to help and become a foster parent you can visit here or call their office at 419-885-5733.

Leaders said if you prefer to help them in other ways they have several options like being a co-foster parent, a puppy sitter or even donating supplies, money and more.

Seven families were introduced to their brand-new foster puppies on Friday and are all eager to love on them

Debbie said she is excited to get to work with her new foster puppy and prepare her for a life of service.

