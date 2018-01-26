Keeping safe from germs at the gym

Millions of people go to the gym every day to stay in good health. But going to the gym can actually make you sick if it is not clean and sanitized.

According to research, an exercise bike has almost 40 more times more bacteria than a plastic tray at the cafeteria. Weights have more than 350 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Treadmills has 74 times more bacteria than a water faucet.

That's why it is important for employees at any gym to take cleanliness very seriously.

"We take a team approach," Jermaine Alexander of Maxx Fitness said. "It's just an all day thing. Cleanliness and friendliness are two of the biggest things that are on our agenda."

Along with hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, Alexander says his team makes announcements to patrons to remind them to clean their machines.

They also keep a daily checklist of what areas of the gym gets the most usage so they are constantly cleaned.

"The end pieces usually get the most use because when you go into a gym, those are usually the first pieces of equipment you see," Alexander said. "So we're really adamant about getting to those pieces of equipment sooner rather than later. But all of it we touch at least once per day."

There is still steps patrons can take to prevent catching harmful germs.

Doctors suggest having antibacterial sanitizer in your gym bag to use before and after you work out. Also, keep any cuts or broken skin covered with a bandage.

Also, never assume a machine was wiped down before you use it. Instead, wipe it down yourself before use.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.