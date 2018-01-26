Rollover crash breaks pole, blocks road in Oregon

Oregon police were on the scene of a rollover crash on Navarre Avenue in Oregon Saturday.

The crash occurred between Raymer and Valleywood.

Police say the vehicle, driven by Jamonica Arnold, rolled over and hit a pole.

Police say Arnold was taken to St. Charles to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the crash caused the pole to break in half and fall onto Navarre, blocking the road.

The road was closed for about three hours while crews cleared the scene.

