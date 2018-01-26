At least one injured in Oregon rollover crash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

At least one injured in Oregon rollover crash

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Oregon police are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash on Navarre Avenue in Oregon.

Police confirm at least one person is injured.

Police are routing westbound traffic through the Mathew's Ford parking lot.

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

