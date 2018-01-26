65 students appear in court for mock trial competition

High School students from around northwest Ohio took over Toledo courtrooms as a part of a mock trial competition.

In all, 65 students took on the roles as attorneys and witnesses to argue cases in front of real judges.

Teams of five to 11 student prepared both plaintiff and defense cases and participated in two trials against two different teams.

Not only was a mock trial a fun way for these students to learn more about the justice system, it also gave the students life skills.

"It benefits me in several different ways," Malachi Wise of St. Francis de Sales said. "One it helps you definitely with public speaking, the way that you have to speak in front of several people including the judges and other opposing teammates."

District winners throughout the state will advance to a regional competition.

The state finalists will compete in Columbus. The winner of that mock trial competition will compete in the national competition in May.

