State troopers initiative to raise human trafficking awareness c - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

State troopers initiative to raise human trafficking awareness comes to an end this weekend

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A week long initiative to to raise awareness of human trafficking is coming to an end this weekend.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been collaborating with state police in other states and a trucker's organizations.

The goal is to train and educate people in a position to see human trafficking to look for signs of it and report any suspected trafficking.

