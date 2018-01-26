NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly helicopter crash

A middle school teacher in Ohio who says he jokingly told a student to "go back to your country" has been suspended.More >>
A middle school teacher in Ohio who says he jokingly told a student to "go back to your country" has been suspended.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A middle school teacher in Ohio who says he jokingly told a student to "go back to your country" has been suspended.More >>
A middle school teacher in Ohio who says he jokingly told a student to "go back to your country" has been suspended.More >>
High School students from around northwest Ohio took over Toledo courtrooms as a part of a mock trial competition.More >>
High School students from around northwest Ohio took over Toledo courtrooms as a part of a mock trial competition.More >>
The report however does not indicate what may have caused the helicopter to crash.More >>
The report however does not indicate what may have caused the helicopter to crash.More >>
Fort Miami Elementary has been working to to help young students prepare for their futures as a part of the ABC's of Crayons to College and Career Initiative.More >>
Fort Miami Elementary has been working to to help young students prepare for their futures as a part of the ABC's of Crayons to College and Career Initiative.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>