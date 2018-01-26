NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report on Friday on January’s deadly helicopter crash in Wood County.

The report however does not indicate what may have caused the helicopter to crash.

The helicopter was being used to inspect transmission towers for the Toledo Edison power grid in rural Wood County.

The report does say there is no evidence the chopper hit the transmission towers or power lines during the inspection.

According to the report the flight was being conducted under the provisions of federal flight code.

The report says a witness watched the helicopter come down “at an angle” and the crash site indicated the helicopter hit the ground in a “near vertical attitude”.

The helicopter was owned and operated by Vista One Inc.

Both people on board were killed in the crash.

