Maumee elementary students pick up life skills through initiative

Fort Miami Elementary has been working to to help young students prepare for their futures as a part of the ABC's of Crayons to College and Career Initiative.

During the initiative, kids between kindergarten and third grade learn a specific trait or attribute. Each week, they go down the ABC's learning a new trait that will help them accomplish their future goals.

For example, for "O," the kids concentrated on organization, learning about the importance of being organized and how it can help them in the future.

"So kids are always hearing that word throughout the week and then teachers are reminding kids what they're looking for, a certain student who they would like to recognize," counselor Shannon Cusumano said. "And then at the end of the week, they do recognize one student to be recognized among their whole class."

After school announcements today, teachers recognized a third grader for her outstanding organizational skills.

