Carol Contrada announces she will not seek reelection

Lucas County Commissioner Carol Contrada announced she will not seek re-election this year.

She says while it was a privilege to serve the county, she is looking forward to new opportunities and a renewed focus on her law practice.

Contrada says she is satisfied with state of Lucas County and the work she has done.

"Bringing people together. It sounds kind of old fashioned but Lucas County has been successful because we have a really strong, productive, collegial team," Contrada said. "And I'm very proud to have been, I think, a linchpin many times."

Among her accomplishments during her two terms include county-wide criminal justice reform and her role as chair of TMACOG's water quality council.

