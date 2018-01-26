ODOT to improve fencing on Washington St. overpass

ODOT will be closing the ramp from southbound I-75 to Washington Street for vandal fence installation starting on Monday.

ODOT has been getting pressure to upgrade the fencing on the bridge spanning I-75 since a teen threw a sandbag onto the highway from the overpass, killing a passenger in a passing car.

The overpass and construction project will be one of the first in the state to receive the temporary vandal fencing.

The exit is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday through Thursday.

The ramp from Lawrence to southbound I-75 will also be closed.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.