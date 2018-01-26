Flu season hits Lucas County hard

The Centers for Disease Control say flu cases in the US have peaked but Lucas County continues to see high numbers of flu hospitalizations.

Lucas County Health Dept. Spokesperson Shannon Lands says that through Friday, 330 people have gone to the hospital with the flu.

Lands says 7 Lucas County residents have died as a result of the flu this flu season.

Even so, local cases are on a downward trend.

The last time we saw a spike in cases was 2014-15 with 291 people sent to the hospital by this date.

Two Lucas County residents died that year.

