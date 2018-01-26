Village Inn force to close for 30 for health violations

A popular restaurant in Sylvania will close for 30 days due to health violation.

The health department announced the Village Inn will be closed after multiple critical violations.

In the Village Inn's last 15 inspections, both standard and re-inspections, the department found the restaurant committed a total of 112 health violations 38 critical violations, 74 non-critical violations and 74 repeat violations.

Among the violations inspectors found were temperature violations, washing and sanitation violations, cleanliness of surfaces and utensils violations and employees eating, drinking or using tobacco near food.

The suspension of the restaurant's license may be rescinded if an inspection deems the Village Inn to be in "substantial compliance."

