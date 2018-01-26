Mud Hens discover old picture of Mayor Kapszukiewicz as Muddy

Many people have dawned the suit of Muddy the Mud Hen to entertain the crowd at Toledo Mud Hens games. But you may not believe Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was one of them.

On Thursday, the Toledo Mud Hens tweeted out a picture that they said was Kapszukiewicz as Muddy. They did not date the picture, but did let the fans know the mayor of Toledo was once one of Toledo's best loved mascots.

Hey @ElectWade, this you? ??



(the more you know: Mayor Kapszukiewicz used to be Muddy) pic.twitter.com/f2plm1OBTk — Toledo Mud Hens (@MudHens) January 25, 2018

Hours later, Wade tweeted back to the Mud Hens confirmed that he was the man behind the headgear.

Yes! That IS me! If the huge gut isn't a give away...the shoes were. Where did you find this pic @MudHens ?? — Wade Kapszukiewicz (@ElectWade) January 25, 2018

The Mud Hens said they found the picture near their grounds crew tunnel during preparations for their upcoming season.

The team offered Mayor Kapszukiewicz a copy of the picture to which the mayor said he would gladly accept to display in his office.

WTOL called the Toledo Mud Hens, who say they believe the pictures is from when Kapszukiewicz was in high school.

The Toledo Mud Hens open their 2018 season Friday, April 6 in Louisville. Their home opener will be on Thursday, April 12 against Pawtucket.

