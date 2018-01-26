TSA unveils new requirements for carry-on bags

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Many people have dawned the suit of Muddy the Mud Hen to entertain the crowd at Mud Hens games. But you may not believe Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz was one of them.More >>
The Transportation Security Administration talks about the changes made to what is permitted in your carry-on bags, specifically technology.More >>
Metroparks Toledo awarded a contract to a Maumee company to build a nearly two mile trail connecting Secor Metropark to Wiregrass Lake Metro Park in Spencer Township.More >>
Police say the man fell three days earlier and was unable to get up.More >>
