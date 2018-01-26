Maumee company awarded contract to build new trail for Toledo Metroparks

Metroparks Toledo awarded a contract to a Maumee company to build a nearly two mile trail connecting Secor Metropark to Wiregrass Lake Metro Park in Spencer Township.

G6 Infrastructure received at $726,000 contract to build the 1.9 mile trail. A grant from the Clean Ohio Fund will help to pay for 75 percent of the project.

The trail, which is expected to open this summer, will connect the All Purpose Trail at Secor with the entrance to Wiregrass Lake. it will be 12 feet wide for the majority of the length. There will also be 10-foot wide sections of boardwalk that will span sensitive wetland areas.

Most of the new trail will be on land owned by Metroparks Toledo, though a portion of the trail will go along the right-of-way on Dorr Street.

“We are getting very close to being able to say that no matter where you live in Lucas County, you are never more than five miles from a Metropark,” Metroparks Toledo Executive Director Dave Zenk said. “The other part of that vision is that the parks will be connected with trails, adding even greater accessibility and value across the county.”

The trail is only the first leg in a larger trail, dubbed the Oak Opening Corridor Trail, that will eventually reach Oak Openings Preserve in Swanton. The proposed trail is about 13 miles and includes a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Ohio Turnpike. Metroparks Toledo applied for a grant totaling more than $13 million for the project.

“The Oak Openings Corridor Trail embodies everything we envisioned when we embarked on this plan 16 years ago,” Scott Savage, president of the Metroparks Toledo Board, said.

Metroparks Toledo plan to add 20 miles to its already 172-mile long trail network throughout Lucas County, including seven miles at Howard Marsh in Jerusalem Township.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.