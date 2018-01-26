Immobile man yells for help inside home

A safety check of a Toledo home revealed a man who had been unable to move for three days.

Police say the man's friend heard him yelling for help inside the home.

When police arrived to the home on January 7, they found the man lying on the living room floor.

The man told police he fell on January 4 and was unable to get up.

The man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

