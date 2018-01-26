Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.

The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.

Judge denies request to lower bond for men accused of firing at TPD officers

Judge denies request to lower bond for men accused of firing at TPD officers

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Police say the two entered the Bambino's at 2208 Airport on January 18 around 11 p.m.

Police say when one of the employees ran out of the building, they followed him and pointed a gun at him being fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255.1111.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.