Police searching for pizzeria robbers who pointed gun at employee

(Source: TPD) (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two robbers.

Police say the two entered the Bambino's at 2208 Airport on January 18 around 11 p.m. 

Police say when one of the employees ran out of the building, they followed him and pointed a gun at him being fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255.1111.

