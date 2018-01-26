Former high school basketball star faces judge on murder charge

A local high school basketball star faced a judge Friday on a murder charge.

Carl Banks is charged with murder in the November shooting death of Jerry McNeal.

Banks was initially arrested on aggravated robbery charges in the case.

He appeared in juvenile court with his parents as he was only 17 when the crime was committed.

If the judge finds there is probable cause for the murder charge, it is likely the case will be bound over to adult court.

A probable cause hearing has been scheduled for March 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Banks played for the Waite High School basketball team before being suspended from the team.

Two other men are also charged in this case.

