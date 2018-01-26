Teen faces judge for deadly prank that ended in death

One of the teens charged in a deadly prank is back in court Friday.

The 13-year-old is accused of throwing a sandbag off an I-75 overpass in December, killing a Michigan man.

He is one of four teens charged with murder in the incident.

Two of the teens plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter last week.

