Teen faces judge for deadly prank that ended in death

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One of the teens charged in a deadly prank is back in court Friday. 

The 13-year-old is accused of throwing a sandbag off an I-75 overpass in December, killing a Michigan man

He is one of four teens charged with murder in the incident. 

Two of the teens plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter last week.

