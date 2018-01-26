Teen confesses to throwing sandbag in deadly prank

One of the teens charged in a deadly prank is back in court Friday.

The 13-year-old is accused of throwing a sandbag off an I-75 overpass in December, killing a Michigan man.

He is one of four teens charged with murder in the incident.

The teen faced the judge and said he was responsible for throwing the sandbag that killed Marquise Byrd.

He said he and his group of friends were heading to get candy from a gas station when they stopped at the Washington Street overpass to throw rocks and sandbags on the freeway below.

Two of the teens plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter last week. Only one has not.

Several of Byrd's family and friends wore shirts with pictures of Byrd on them to court.

Byrd's mother Patricia Wilkes said she is upset she lost her son and angry because she feels the teen is not showing any remorse.

"How would I describe him in that courtroom? Unremorseful. I wish once he finishes here, he would go to the other side. He has no remorse, in my opinion, from the way he turned and smirked and looked at everybody. He will have his day," said Wilkes.

The 13-year-old will be sentenced in March. He faces the maximum punishment in juvenile court: being sentenced to the Department of Youth Services or youth prison until he is 21.

