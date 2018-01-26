14-year-old in court for threats against St. John's Jesuit, Maumee High School

A 14-year-old Maumee High School student is in court Friday for making threats against two schools.

The student faces felony charges for making terroristic threats against St. John's Jesuit and Maumee High School Thursday morning.

The teens attorney waived formal reading and denied the charges.

The threats forced the schools to close for the safety of the students.

Cell phone providers helped police track the student down.

Both schools were back open Friday.

Prosecutors suggested the teen be held in detention until the next court hearing. which the judge accepted.

The teen's parents said he needs to be with family during this time and they want him home.

