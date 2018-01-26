Perrysburg named #1 place in Ohio to raise family

(WTOL) - Ohio was formerly called "The Heart of It All." Now, the state slogan says there's "So Much to Discover."

Either slogan holds true, as families love this part of the Midwest for its diversity. You can live the rural life while having access to cities like Toledo, Cleveland and Columbus, and vise versa.

Ohio also boasts the seventh-largest state economy by gross domestic product, 25 of the Fortune 500 companies and 130 nature preserves, according to WalletHub,

Ohio is a great place to put down your roots and raise your family. So where is the best place in Ohio to do so? A WalletHub study says Perrysburg is just the ticket.

The study compared 185 Ohio cities based on things like affordable housing, crime rate and family income.

Sylvania and Maumee made the list at numbers 17 and 25 respectively, while Toledo lands in at 153.

