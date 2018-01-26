Friday marks 4-year anniversary of deaths of Toledo firefighters

Friday marks a sad day in Toledo history.

Four years ago, on January 26, Jamie Dickman and Steve Machcinski died fighting an arson set by Ray Abou Arab.

Arab is now serving a 20-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter.

Their memory has been honored in many ways, including annual masses in their name at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and part of a highway named after them.

Although nothing is enough to thank them for their ultimate sacrifice, this serves as a way to make sure they are never forgotten.

The building where the two men died has since been torn down, but the former residents want to show their eternal gratitude to the firefighters for dying to save their lives.

They plan to hold a vigil at 6 p.m. Friday night.

