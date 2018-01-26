Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued statewide

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide by the Kettering Police Department.

Police are looking for 85-year-old Willie Coble, who was last seen on Croftshire Drive in Montgomery County.

Police say Coble suffers from dementia and diabetes and does not have his medication with him.

Coble is described as a black male standing at five feet eight inches and weighing 236 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, black jeans and black shoes.

Police believe he is in a green 2010 GMC Acadia with a license plate number of FBJ1984.

If you see Coble or his vehicle, call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.

