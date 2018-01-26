Recall: Frozen green beans, mixed vegetables pulled from shelves - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Recall: Frozen green beans, mixed vegetables pulled from shelves for Listeria concerns

(Source: CBS Los Angeles) (Source: CBS Los Angeles)

(WTOL) - National Frozen Food Corporation is voluntarily recalling a brand of frozen green beans and frozen mixed vegetables because they may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the FDA.

The brands being recalled are Not-Ready-To-Eat Individually Quick Frozen green beans and Individually Quick Frozen mixed vegetables. 

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. The symptoms of Listeria are high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. 

The recalled products were distributed to Michigan, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New England, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. 

These recalled products were sold between August 18, 2017 and January 12, 2018. 

Below is a list of items recalled. You can find the codes printed on the back of the bag: 

  • Bountiful Harvest Foundations Cut Green Beans - 17100903A02
  • Monarch Capri Blend - 38511-7H11G3N
  • NW Treasure Cut Green Beans - 17102603A02
  • Simplot Classic Meadow Blend - 965AUG081705H
  • Sysco Classic Cut Green Beans - 17102703A03
  • Sysco Imperial Whole Green Beans - 17102703A03
  • (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28A3N
  • (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28B3N
  • (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28C3N
  • (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28D3N
  • (No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28E3N
  • Valamont Cut Green Beans - 38474-7H08F3N and 38510-7H11F3N
  • The World's Harvest Cut Green Beans - 38475-7H08F3N and 38475-7H08G3N

The FDA says following the cooking instructions on the  packages will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to Listeria.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly