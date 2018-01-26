Recall: Frozen green beans, mixed vegetables pulled from shelves for Listeria concerns

(WTOL) - National Frozen Food Corporation is voluntarily recalling a brand of frozen green beans and frozen mixed vegetables because they may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the FDA.

The brands being recalled are Not-Ready-To-Eat Individually Quick Frozen green beans and Individually Quick Frozen mixed vegetables.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. The symptoms of Listeria are high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The recalled products were distributed to Michigan, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New England, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

These recalled products were sold between August 18, 2017 and January 12, 2018.

Below is a list of items recalled. You can find the codes printed on the back of the bag:

Bountiful Harvest Foundations Cut Green Beans - 17100903A02

Monarch Capri Blend - 38511-7H11G3N

NW Treasure Cut Green Beans - 17102603A02

Simplot Classic Meadow Blend - 965AUG081705H

Sysco Classic Cut Green Beans - 17102703A03

Sysco Imperial Whole Green Beans - 17102703A03

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28A3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28B3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28C3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28D3N

(No Brand Name) Cut Green Beans - 38627-7H28E3N

Valamont Cut Green Beans - 38474-7H08F3N and 38510-7H11F3N

The World's Harvest Cut Green Beans - 38475-7H08F3N and 38475-7H08G3N

The FDA says following the cooking instructions on the packages will effectively reduce the risk of exposure to Listeria.

