Firefighter okay after catching on fire

A Toledo firefighter will be okay after catching fire on the job Friday morning.

This happened while crews were fighting a fire on Low Street near Auburn Avenue around 1 a.m.

Crews say heavy smoke was coming out of the home when they arrived to the scene. A short while later, a mayday alarm was sounded when one of the firefighters caught fire while fighting flames inside the house.

The firefighter was checked out on the scene where it was determined he didn't need to go to the hospital.

"His gear caught on fire so we announced a mayday. He exited the structure. Once we got him out, we we're able to put out the fire. That firefighter didn't sustain any injuries, but it was a scare," said Battalion Chief David Hitt.

It is unclear if anyone lives in the house. Crews say the house looks like it is used for hoarding, as it was packed with all kinds of things.

Building inspectors were called to determine if the house needs to be torn down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

