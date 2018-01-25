Autonomous cars hot topic at North American International Auto Show

All of the big auto makers pulled out all of the stops at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The hot topic this year was autonomous cars.

"It's hard to say now. I definitely like being able to control the car and drive but I think it'll be a lot safer to have autonomous vehicles," said Trent Boyer of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"Its not at a place right now where they'll be able to just put them on the road and have them go. It'll be interesting to see where they go with it," said Christian Hanks, an engineering high school student.

One leading German driveline and chassis manufacturer has a goal to allow vehicles to see, think and act and is striving to have a world of mobility without accidents and emissions.

ZF engineers are working on technology to gather information around the car, through internet connection and GPS.

"The whole big dilemma is the moral decision. When it comes down to it ... you're at the mechanical limits of the car who are you going to run into. Well the only time you need to make that choice is when you reach the mechanical limits. So if you can get the information soon enough now you don't have to make that decision and we can keep everybody safe," said Nate Pace, with ZF, Driveline and Chassis Technology

And some technology that hasn't hit the road yet. Face identification technology that could identify who the driver is in the driver's seat and also assist should an emergency happen.

"Like 90 percent of crashes are caused by human error. So, I think a lot of that could be worked out with autonomous vehicles," said Boyer.

There is still lot that needs to be workout before we see a level five autonomous car that drives itself. But, don't be surprised if you see cars on the road that are a level three autonomous car like this Audio A8L.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.