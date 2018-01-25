Bishop Thomas celebrates mass at Central Catholic High School

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Parents and students left scrambling. But it's not the end for them all. TPS is working to get the 288 ECOT students who live within their district back into the classroom soon.More >>
Parents and students left scrambling. But it's not the end for them all. TPS is working to get the 288 ECOT students who live within their district back into the classroom soon.More >>
Toledo police confirm that two people were shot Thursday night in south Toledo.More >>
Toledo police confirm that two people were shot Thursday night in south Toledo.More >>
Stories of survivalMore >>
Stories of survivalMore >>
All of the big auto makers pulled out all of the stops at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The hot topic this year was autonomous cars.More >>
All of the big auto makers pulled out all of the stops at this year's North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The hot topic this year was autonomous cars.More >>
Bishop Daniel E. Thomas stopped by Central Catholic High School Thursday morning to celebrate mass.More >>
Bishop Daniel E. Thomas stopped by Central Catholic High School Thursday morning to celebrate mass.More >>