Bishop Thomas celebrates mass at Central Catholic High School

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas stopped by Central Catholic High School Thursday morning to celebrate mass.

His time at the school is part of his Biennial pastoral visit.

After mass,the Bishop met with the junior and senior classes, then joined students and some faculty members for lunch.

Central Catholic Priest, Father Mathew Radar, said this was a great opportunity for students to interact with, be encourage by and to be inspired by the Bishop.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.