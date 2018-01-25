One man, one woman shot in south Toledo

Toledo police confirm that two people were shot Thursday night in south Toledo.

TPD says a man and woman were shot on the 700 block of Butterfield Drive near Angola Road around 8:30 p.m.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital.

There is no word on their injuries at this time, if any suspects are on the run or if any arrests have been made.

WTOL 11 will update this story as it develops.

