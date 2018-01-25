One man, one woman shot in south Toledo

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
WTOL's Amanda Fay talks about her experiences as a new mother and the emotions and trials she faced. She also talks about her excitement coming back to work.More >>
WTOL's Amanda Fay talks about her experiences as a new mother and the emotions and trials she faced. She also talks about her excitement coming back to work.More >>
He is one of four teens charged with murder in the incident.More >>
He is one of four teens charged with murder in the incident.More >>
Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.More >>
Isabell Hutchins defines courage and strength. She is dignified, despite the fear and pain that caused her great suffering. But most importantly, Isabell Hutchins is a survivor.More >>
If the judge finds there is probable cause for the murder charge, it is likely the case will be bound over to adult court.More >>
If the judge finds there is probable cause for the murder charge, it is likely the case will be bound over to adult court.More >>
A 14-year-old Maumee High School student is in court Friday for making threats against two schools.More >>
A 14-year-old Maumee High School student is in court Friday for making threats against two schools.More >>