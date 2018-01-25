One man, one woman shot in south Toledo

Toledo police confirm that two people were shot Thursday night in south Toledo.

TPD says a Shania Gibbs and Iriese Carter were shot on the 700 block of Butterfield Drive near Angola Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the two were driving on Butterfield when the shots were fired.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Police say two houses were also hit during the shooting.

WTOL 11 will update this story as it develops.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.