One man, one woman shot in south Toledo

By Fayth Atkins, Digital Content Producer
Toledo police confirm that two people were shot Thursday night in south Toledo.

TPD says a Shania Gibbs and Iriese Carter were shot on the 700 block of Butterfield Drive near Angola Road around 8:30 p.m.

Police say the two were driving on Butterfield when the shots were fired. 

Both victims were taken to a local hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries. 

Police say two houses were also hit during the shooting.

