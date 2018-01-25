Senior citizens remember blizzard of 1978

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Bishop Daniel E. Thomas stopped by Central Catholic High School Thursday morning to celebrate mass.More >>
Bishop Daniel E. Thomas stopped by Central Catholic High School Thursday morning to celebrate mass.More >>
Toledo police confirm that two people were shot Thursday night in south Toledo.More >>
Toledo police confirm that two people were shot Thursday night in south Toledo.More >>
If you were alive 40 years ago, can you remember what you were doing this time back then, during the 20thcentury's most powerful winter storm in Ohio?More >>
If you were alive 40 years ago, can you remember what you were doing this time back then, during the 20th century's most powerful winter storm in Ohio?More >>
The LGBTQ council of Findlay is working to establish a list of local businesses that support their community.More >>
The LGBTQ council of Findlay is working to establish a list of local businesses that support their community.More >>
Toledo Police are in need of the public's in their search for a trio of theft suspects caught on camera in the act.More >>
Toledo Police are in need of the public's in their search for a trio of theft suspects caught on camera in the act.More >>