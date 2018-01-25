TPD searching for trio that made made off with more than $40K wo - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TPD searching for trio that made made off with more than $40K worth of jewelry

Toledo Police are in need of the public's in their search for a  trio of theft suspects caught on camera in the act.

Investigators said three male subjects broke into a west Toledo home on Algonquin Parkway Wednesday night.

 According to a police report, the thieves took more than $40,000 worth of jewelry, along with a designer Gucci backpack and five pairs of Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to give crime stopper a call at 419-255-1111.

