Hancock Co. man to serve life in prison for killing two-year-old boy

A 29-year-old Hancock County man will spend at least 17 years behind bars for killing his fiancee's 2-year-old son.

Brent Houdeshell was sentenced to life in prison this Thursday afternoon.

He will be eligible for parole after serving 17 years. Houdeshell was convicted earlier in January of murder.

Prosecutors said the child had a fractured skull and numerous other injuries leading to his death back in 2016.

