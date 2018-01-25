Findlay teen dead after morning car crash

One Findlay teen is dead after losing control of his car and striking a tree early Thursday morning.

Hancock County Deputies said that Robert John McCracken was driving northbound on TR 67 around 7:30 a.m.

That's when he lost control of his car on the icy snow covered road and spun sideways to the left side of the road. The car landed across the front lawn near 117766 TR 67 before the passenger side struck a tree.

When crews arrived, McCracken was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

