Findlay teen dead after morning car crash

It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A 29-year-old Hancock County man will spend at least 17 years behind bars for killing his fiancee's 2-year-old son.More >>
A 29-year-old Hancock County man will spend at least 17 years behind bars for killing his fiancee's 2-year-old son.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
Last week, a family of five survived a night that could have easily taken their lives.More >>
A Maumee teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly making threats toward Maumee and St. John's Jesuit high schools.More >>
A Maumee teenager was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly making threats toward Maumee and St. John's Jesuit high schools.More >>
One Findlay teen is dead after losing control of his car and striking a tree early Thursday morning.More >>
One Findlay teen is dead after losing control of his car and striking a tree early Thursday morning.More >>