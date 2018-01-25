Michigan State Police re-opening sexual assault investigation involving Patrick Hickey

Tony Cuevas of Michigan State Police confirmed to WTOL 11 they are investigating reopening a sexual assault investigation involving current Washington Local School board member Patrick Hickey.

The case that dates back to 1990, when Hickey was a teacher and girls basketball coach at Addison Community Schools in Lenawee County.

The accuser previously refused to cooperate with authorities. However, she recently changed her mind and decided to talk about the alleged incident.

While the statute of limitations has passed, because Hickey worked with children as a teacher and coach, Michigan law allows for the case to be reopened for investigation.

Hickey has denied the allegations on several occasions, including during a recent appearance on "Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson."

"No, it didn't happen," Hickey said. "Addison Schools had that allegation investigated in 1990. It was investigated and unsubstantiated."

WTOL will update this story as more information becomes available.

