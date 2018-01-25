TPD continues commitment with social with new VLOG

The Toledo Police Department announced Thursday through a YouTube video they will begin a VLOG to further their commitment in engaging the community.

The video introduces five members of the police department with different duties. They will make up the department's part-time Social Media Team.

The new VLOG will provide behind-the-scenes video to give the Toledo's community a better idea of the day-to-day work of a police officer.

Police used examples from police departments in Miami, FL and East Lansing, MI to turn the concept into a reality.

Police say they would like to do one VLOG post a month on their YouTube page.

Toledo police has used several social media outlets to engage the community.

TPD maintains an active presence on Facebook by asking for help in identifying and locating potential suspects and helping to find missing children. Police also use Facebook to congratulate its officers on drug or gun busts as well mark historic dates in the department's history.

Police is also present on Twitter. In October, two police officers took TPD's followers on a virtual tour of an officer's day in the department's first "Tweet-a-Long."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.