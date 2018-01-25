Lenawee Co. police searching for armed robber

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.More >>
The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.More >>
The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.More >>
Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.More >>
Police say the two men stole $2,500 worth of computer equipment from a local WalmartMore >>
Police say the two men stole $2,500 worth of computer equipment from a local WalmartMore >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
It will remain breezy tonight as temperatures drop below freezing by 8:00 PM. Temperatures will be near normal winter readings Wednesday and Thursday.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Joe Coleman, who co-founded the Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six decade broadcasting career, has died.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
Attorneys for a condemned killer whose execution was stopped after 25 minutes of unsuccessful needle sticks are once again recommending the firing squad as an alternative.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island will be open for visitors Monday, with New York state picking up the tab for the federal workers.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
A federal judge has declined to dismiss a lawsuit over Michigan's ban on straight-party voting.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.More >>
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.More >>
A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man for a cold case murder in 2011.More >>
A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man for a cold case murder in 2011.More >>
The Lucas and Fulton County Sheriff's Office said two men and a woman were caught on camera using stolen credit card numbers in the area.More >>
The Lucas and Fulton County Sheriff's Office said two men and a woman were caught on camera using stolen credit card numbers in the area.More >>
Two high schools Thursday morning closed their doors for the day after receiving threats.More >>
Two high schools Thursday morning closed their doors for the day after receiving threats.More >>