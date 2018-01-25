Lenawee Co. police searching for armed robber

Police say the two men stole $2,500 worth of computer equipment from a local Walmart

Toledo police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Tuesday night.

The men's defense attorneys made cases for their bond to be lowered, saying the bonds were set in excess that the men will not be able to post.

Judge denies request to lower bond for men accused of firing at TPD officers

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man involved in an armed robbery in Lenawee County Wednesday night.

The robbery occurred at the Lightning Quick Gas-N-Go on 185 Carey Street in Deerfield around 10 p.m.

The clerk told police a white male wearing a black mask entered the store and told the clerk to give him all the money. The clerk told police the man carried what appeared to be a firearm.

Police say the clerk gave the man an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register. Police say the man put the money, lottery tickets and packs of Marlboro and Newport-brand cigarettes in a bag.

The man fled the scene in a maroon-colored pickup truck. The truck was later located a block away from the gas station.

The man is described as a white male standing a six feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, camouflage sunglasses and a black face mask.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 517-266-6161 or 877-276-8477.

